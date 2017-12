A Day in the Life — Sonoma 2017

Posted on December 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Welcome to The Sun’s annual holiday tradition, our special day in Sonoma. What does a typical day in the Valley look like? The following pictures, all shot on Friday, December 15, will give you some idea.

Melania Mahoney took most of the pictures, with help from Anna Pier and Val Robichaud. Other contributors are credited per photo.