A downside to the $5 sandwich

Posted on January 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In addition to Subway's plans to relaunch the $5 Footlong, McDonald's will revive a version of its Dollar Menu this month. Taco Bell has promised to expand its selection of discount items, as have Wendy's and Jack in the Box. Corporations need to grow systemwide revenue to please board members and shareholders. But small-scale franchisees, who face rising costs and increased local competition, are far more concerned with store-level profits.