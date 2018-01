Trio grand

Posted on January 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Three fabulous vocalists come together on Monday, January 22 for “Jazz, Rock and Rhythm,” a night of jazz, blues, pop and rock with Sheila Whitney (pictured), Jennifer Wood and Syd James. The back-up band is equally talented: John Simon on piano, Tom Shader, bass; Christian Foley-Beining, guitar; and Kendrick Freeman, percussion.

A fundraiser for the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation 7 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door. 476 First St. W. Sebastianitheatre.com.