Sugarloaf State Park reopens

Posted on January 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After months of repairs to major damage sustained in the October wildfires, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park will partially reopen on January 20 with access through the McCormick Addition via Los Alamos Road and Hood Mountain Regional Park.

The main entrance and the full park opens to the public on February 1, with some campsites opening on Feb. 15.

Local hikers, campers and staff alike have been eagerly awaiting access to their beloved local state park. Last Saturday, Robert Ferguson Observatory held its first star party since the fires, giving locals an early glimpse at the beloved park, and at the stars — as seen through $250,000 worth of telescopes saved from the fires.