Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley names new CEO

Posted on February 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley has promoted Cary Leigh Dacy to its top spot of president and CEO.

Dacy had been the organization’s Director of Development & Marketing since 2016. She succeeds CEO Robert Hughes, who announced his retirement in December of 2017 after losing his home in the October wildfires.

“It is an honor,” said Dacy. “The club maintains a rich history and is an important part of our community.”

Under her leadership, Hughes said, Dacy improved the quality of the development department, special events and marketing and exceeded revenue goals,” Hughes said. “She brings a deep experience and commitment to serving youth and developing strong community partnerships for the organization.”

In her new role, Dacy will be responsible for day-to-day leadership and management, of the Operations, Development, Marketing, Finance, and Facilities departments.

After earning a Master’s Degree in Child Development & Family Studies from the University of North Texas, her career began as an investigator for Child Protective Services. She went on to work with children and families for over 24 years.

“This experience has equipped me to empathize on the front lines and develop programs that serve a multitude of needs,” she said.

In the five-week search for a new CEO, the BGCSV Board evaluated seven candidates, said Chair Dub Hay.

“Working as a school counselor for two schools in the Santa Rosa School District, a 12-year career in program and resource development, as well as 10-plus years of involvement directly with the Boys & Girls Club movement has no doubt positioned Cary to lead our Clubs”, said Dub Hay, BGCSV Board Chair.

Cary has worked for the Boys & Girls Clubs movement since 2008, when she started with the Clubs in Petaluma and Marin.

Davy was the recipient of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Service to Youth Award in 2013 and was nominated for BGCA’s Professional of the Year award in 2014.

In addition to her responsibilities at the Club, she serves on the board of Down Syndrome Association North Bay and the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Foundation. She is lso a member of Kiwanis Sonoma Plaza and mother to her 17-year-old son Nicholas.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with the staff, community partners, supporters and our board, to help meet the needs of the children and families in the Valley,” Dacy said.