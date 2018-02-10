Food & Wine ~ Sonoma Valley Sun

What will be the new kale?

Posted on February 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun
Is the humble (but powerfully healthy) rutabaga poised to become the new kale? Like the Secretary of Agriculture becoming president, it’s possible but extremely unlikely.
Trend-trackers are desperate to anoint some previously-innocuous vegetable as the next fabulous superfood. (P.S., kudos to the National Kale Council – it was a great run!) Some of the worthy candidates:

  • Swiss Chard
  • Collard Greens
  • Kelp
  • Rutabaga
  • Watercress

MORE: The (soon to expire) guide to What’s Hot in Health

 

 

 

