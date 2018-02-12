Archives

Campfire at the Barracks

Posted on February 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, February 17: In the courtyard of Sonoma's historic barracks, a State Park Interpretive Specialist presents a short talk, songs and marshmallow roast.

All ages welcome. Free. 8:30 p.m. 20 E. Spain St., Sonoma.

