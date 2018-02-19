A retro look for proposed Springs project

Posted on February 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Plans for a mixed-use revamp of the 1.26-acre Boyes Food Center parcel, to include a new retail building and 37 housing units, were unveiled by KS Mattson Partners at a well-attended meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on February 15.

The project at 16205 Highway 12 has three phases: replacing the dilapidated cottages on site with new townhomes, then constructing an all-new mixed-use building with highway-facing retail and apartments above, and refurbishing the existing mixed-use Food Center building.

The design is a visual throwback, according to Matton’s Tim Sloat — historically-inspired facades, a retro look to create “a vibe to match that of the Springs.” And speaking of throwbacks, Sloat said that if approved, the well-known “Boyes Springs Food Center” sign will be refurbished and relit to stand as an iconic marker along the roadway.

The new 4,000 sq. ft. building is meant for small retail spaces and a possible restaurant, while a remodeled Food Center space “is intended to contain a well-appointed convenience store and deli,” similar to the Sonoma’s Best operation, which Mattson also owns, but without the wine tasting program.

Sidewalks and lighting are planned, and the space between the buildings will be fashioned as a public plaza and pedestrian promenade. Infrastructure improvements include widening the adjacent Arroyo Street by 10 to 15 feet.

As for housing, 37 “ priced for-rent and for-sale dwelling units” are planned: Eight three-level, three-to-four-bedroom townhomes, and 29 apartments, ranging in size from studios up to three-bedrooms. The mix includes eight affordable units, meeting the mandated guidelines.

“The reimagined and expanded property will create opportunities for many more people with a variety of housing needs and financial means to live in the heart of the Springs,” Sloat said.

The project will advance in stages over two to three years, Sloat said, so current residents would not lose their homes. “We’re not kicking anybody out. We’ll make sure everyone will have a place to live.”

Plans have been submitted to the County, said Sloat, who promised at least two more informational pubic meetings as the project works its way through the approval process. Final approval could come in time to break ground early next year.

Sloat stressed Mattson’s involvement in the community, a message of longterm commitment to the neighborhood that was well received by the audience.“This is not a big play to make money,” he said.” It’s not a time to play games.”