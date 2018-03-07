Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on March 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Death notices for February, 2018

Nancy Marie Ambrose, 85, of Sonoma, passed away February 25, 2018.

J. Jesus Baron Olivares, 61, of Sonoma, passed away February 2, 2018.

Catherine Louise Beatty, 91, of Sonoma, passed away February 22, 2018.

Walter L. Benson, 92, of Sonoma, passed away February 17, 2018.

Suzanne S. Bradbury, 89, of Sonoma, passed away February 19, 2018.

Janet Joy Clark, 83, of Sonoma, passed away February 16, 2018.

Joyce Ann Davison, 70, of Sonoma, passed away February 26, 2018.

Arlene Hann, 90, of Glen Ellen, passed away February 25, 2018.

Audrey Lois Kelly, 92, of Sonoma, passed away February 26, 2018.

Marjorie H. Lawton, 94, of Sonoma, passed away February 20, 2018.

Grant Melvin Little, 90, of Glen Ellen, passed away February 21, 2018.

Edward Donald Montague, 89, of Sonoma, passed away February 25, 2018.

Doris Nadine Quince, 91, of Sonoma, passed away February 5, 2018.

Thomas Donald Rienecker, 63, of Sonoma, passed away February 10, 2018.

Virginia M. Scanlon, 85, of Sonoma, passed away February 17, 2018.

Philip Edward Scott, 85, of Sonoma, passed away February 22, 2018.

Diane Yvonne Shepard, 80, of Sonoma, passed away February 26, 2018.

Marion Sather Sorensen, 91, of Sonoma, passed away February 23, 2018.

Dorothy Frances Weaver, 98, of Sonoma, passed away February 23, 2018.

