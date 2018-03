Tats gone bad

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Did you get your first tattoo during that lost spring break in Cancun? Is that a tramp stamp, or did you sit in wet paint? Master tattoo artist Shotsie Gorman invites one and all to the 4th annual Ugly Tattoo Contest on Sunday, March 18.

Live music with The Gentlemen Soldiers, and a raffle to benefit KSVY 91.3 FM. 7 to 10 p.m. Burgers & Vine, 400 First St. E. 707.933.7110.