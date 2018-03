Everyone has an ocean to cross

Posted on March 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Friday, March 16, filmmaker Sarah Moshman attends the screening of her award-winning documentary, “Losing Sight of Shore,” the inspiring story of how four brave women, known as the Coxless Crew, set out to row the Pacific Ocean from America to Australia.

Presented by Sonoma’s G3. 7 p.m. $10-$15 general, $15-$30 VIP reception at 6 p.m. Ramekins, 450 W. Spain St. g3sonoma.com.