Focaccia!

Posted on March 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Italian Cooking Lesson series continues at the Sonoma Community Center on Saturday, March 17.

Chef Maria Capdevielle leads the hands-on demo on Italian flatbread, with recipes for: Sea Salt Focaccia; Sage & Parmesan Focaccia; and Roasted Pepper & Feta Cheese Focaccia.

$90 general, $81 for center members. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 276 E. Napa Street in Sonoma. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.