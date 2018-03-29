Suspect dies after scuffle with Sonoma police

Posted on March 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A naked man suspected of vandalizing a Sonoma mobile home park died Wednesday night after being tasered and subdued by Sonoma police. The man, not yet identified, went into medical distress after being handcuffed and restrained by deputies, according to a statement from Sonoma Police Chief Bret Sackett.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. when residents of Sonoma Oaks called to report a naked man on a rampage — yelling, breaking glass, slamming into things and punching out decorative street lamps with his bare hands.

Deputies from the Sonoma Police Department and the Sheriff’s Sonoma Valley substation arrived on the scene and located the suspect near the entrance to the park. “He was large, naked, non-compliant, and moving towards them,” according to Sackett. “The deputies deployed their Tasers and struggled to handcuff him. The subject continued to resist and was placed into maximum restraints in order to gain control.”

At that point the suspect went into medical distress, so the deputies immediately summoned emergency medical personnel. The deputies removed the maximum restraints and began life-saving measures until the medics arrived, Sackett said.

The subject was transported to the Sonoma Valley Hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff’s Office. Their names will be released at a later time.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will lead the investigation per the Countywide Fatal Incident Protocol.