El Verano rep needed for County panel

Posted on April 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

There’s an opening for a resident of El Verano on the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, a local policy-making body that reports to the Board of Supervisors

The appointee must reside El Verano West and within the jurisdiction of the SVCAC. The SVCAC meets monthly to consider issues concerning the Sonoma Valley, evaluates solutions of these issues, advise elected officials and other decision makers, and form a bridge for communication between the various governmental agencies and the general public.

The deadluen to apply for the volunteer position is May 1.

The application for this position, as well as more information on all boards, commissions, and committees to which the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors appoints members, is available online at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Board-of-Supervisors/Boards–Commissions–Committees/Boards-Commissions-Committees-and-Task-Forces/.