Food & Wine ~ Sonoma Valley Sun

Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Fire Department Polenta Feed

Posted on April 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday, April 19: The Schell-Vista fire department hosts its annual dinner of salad, polenta, slow roasted tender beef, bread, and more.

$25 each to support fire protection in Sonoma Valley. 6 p.m. 22950 Broadway, Sonoma. 938-2633.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>