Fire Department Polenta Feed

Thursday, April 19: The Schell-Vista fire department hosts its annual dinner of salad, polenta, slow roasted tender beef, bread, and more.
$25 each to support fire protection in Sonoma Valley. 6 p.m. 22950 Broadway, Sonoma. 938-2633.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
CAPTCHA Code *
Comment
You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>