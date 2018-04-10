School pride: ‘The Lion King’

Posted on April 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Adele Harrison Middle School students will perform on April 19 a version of Disney’s “The Lion King” written by seventh grader Katie Baldwin.

With exciting choreography by Amee Alioto, AHMS dancers bring the music to life. Ellen Gruenhagen, head of the Performing Arts Program, oversaw the entire production, including design of costumes and sets, with the help of students.

“This fun-loving cast and crew has created a production of this timeless classic that is perfect for kids and adults alike,” Gruenhagen says. “So don’t forget to mark your calendar! Hakuna Matata!:

This musical follows the adventures of a spunky young lion, Simba, played by Mario Alioto. The cast includes Sam Mishra, Katie Baldwin, Cristian Moreno, Reina Gibbs, and Campbell Rolston.

The show will be presented at the school on Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Donations gratefully accepted.