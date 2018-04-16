The ultimate dumpster diva

The fashion ensemble “Clean Sweep,” a design by Alexa Wood and Joni Derickson and modeled by Lauren Benward-Krause, was the grand prize winner in the Trashion Fashion show Saturday at the Sonoma Community Center. The annual event challenged professional and amateur designers to create unique, original fashions from recycled materials and cast-off junk.
2nd Place
Duke of Dumpster – Robert Stickley
3rd place
Language of Life – Susan Heeringa- Pieper
Geyser Glamour – Julia Pozsgai
4th place
Geisha Goddess – Vicki Richardson
5th place
Paint it Black – Nora Russo
5th place
Thinking man – David Barker
Flight of the Phoenix – Mary Robles and Tia Pierce
Honorable mention:
Fit to be Tied – Lynn McFarlan, Cathy Sowa, Alycia Case and Mary Smith
Sonoma Contessa – Brittany Kunde
Pharmageddon – Susan Poer
– Photo by Melinda Kelley