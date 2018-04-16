The ultimate dumpster diva

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The fashion ensemble “Clean Sweep,” a design by Alexa Wood and Joni Derickson and modeled by Lauren Benward-Krause, was the grand prize winner in the Trashion Fashion show Saturday at the Sonoma Community Center. The annual event challenged professional and amateur designers to create unique, original fashions from recycled materials and cast-off junk.

2nd Place

Duke of Dumpster – Robert Stickley

3rd place

Language of Life – Susan Heeringa- Pieper

Geyser Glamour – Julia Pozsgai

4th place

Geisha Goddess – Vicki Richardson

5th place

Paint it Black – Nora Russo

5th place

Thinking man – David Barker

Flight of the Phoenix – Mary Robles and Tia Pierce

Honorable mention:

Fit to be Tied – Lynn McFarlan, Cathy Sowa, Alycia Case and Mary Smith

Sonoma Contessa – Brittany Kunde

Pharmageddon – Susan Poer

– Photo by Melinda Kelley