Museum name change: What’s the value of ‘Valley’?

Posted on April 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Will the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art change its name to Sonoma Museum of Art?

Its board of directors thinks the switch suggests a more relevant, dynamic arts organization; it says the change is one part of a comprehensive strategic marketing plan designed to reach a larger, more diverse audience. Others find the proposed name generic, and feel it undermines the history, loyalty and identity built up during the organization’s 20 year history.

Does the word ‘Valley’ suggest a focus that is too local, too limiting? Or does it offer the advantages of identification with the unique Sonoma Valley?

On April 30, dues-payimng members of the museum will decide. The board has called a special meeting to resolve the issue, with each of the 650 members having one vote, either in person or by proxy. At issue: an amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to change the name of the corporation to “Sonoma Museum of Art.”

Members of the museum have or will receive information packages that include arguments for and against the change. That material is posted below:

Statement from the Board of Directors

We, the board of the museum, respectfully request your support for a change of the museum name from Sonoma Valley Museum of Art to Sonoma Museum of Art (“SMA”). Naming is a personal exercise. Everyone brings a universe of their own perceptions to the interpretation of a name, and that explains the usual tension around these issues. If a new name helps the organization to thrive, then one’s commitment to, and belief in the organization will also thrive. We believe the correct strategic decision is to change the name of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art to Sonoma Museum of Art.

The strategic plan for the museum identifies that for the museum to become financially sustainable, it needs to grow. That means it needs to expand its audience beyond local awareness and attendance. In terms of branding -­‐ which fundamentally includes naming – are we telegraphing an experience that this larger, more diverse audience wants? Is the name perceived by this more disparate and diffuse audience to mean “a relevant, dynamic arts organization”? “Sonoma Valley” suggests a local focus. By contextual extension, it indicates an understanding of art that is linked to — and limited by — the region.

Perceptually, “Sonoma Valley” is a specific place with a specific history and culture, but may not be as well known to the larger audience of the Bay Area and tourists. However, to the larger audience “Sonoma” means wine, tourism, food, cheese and agriculture. We want it to also include ART. “Sonoma” is significantly broader, and more open as a concept. It is an idea-­‐space of more potential and diversity. Google Maps does not include “Sonoma Valley” but only “Sonoma.” People in the Bay -­‐ our most immediate audience/awareness growth opportunity -­‐ know the area predominantly as “Sonoma.” “Sonoma Valley” appears to appeal to a more local demographic. This demographic is of great importance to the organization, but it is just one sector of the audience -­‐ and one that we hope values the health and potential of the organization over connection to a name.

Finally, there are some mechanics in terms of what qualifies as a good name (this from our branding expert, Jeremy Mende):

• Memorability is key. Shorter is more memorable.

• “Valley” is an unnecessary modifier. Take SF MOMA. Would it sound better as “San Francisco City Museum of Modern Art”? The word “City” is unnecessary, not in common parlance, and suggests a local focus, as opposed to the world-­‐class art museum it is. If the museum’s true strategic aim is to invite a broader, more diverse audience, and if it is committed to demonstrating its values of innovation, commitment to community, and supporting dynamic art, the name change will help in telegraphing these commitments.

In California alone, there have been many successful name changes at museums: 1. Laguna Beach Museum to Laguna Art Museum 2. Autry National Center for the American West to Autry Museum (specifically changed for higher google results) 3. Santa Monica Museum of Art to ICA LA 4. Palm Springs Desert Museum to Palm Springs Art Museum 5. Oakland Museum to Oakland Museum of California Art 6. Women’s History Reclamation Project to Women’s Museum of California.

Argument against the name change, by Jim Callahan

• What’s in a name?

In this particular case, a great deal. The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art came into being 20 years ago this fall. The organizing committee gave very vigorous attention to choosing a name that conveyed the mission of the organization and that linked its identity with a very special place and a unique community. Several of us were fortunate to be on that committee, and we believed that there was a significant portion of the population that desired an opportunity to participate in high-quality, innovative, and interesting art programming. We were proved right as the membership grew in five years to (make the museum) be the largest visual arts membership organization in the North Bay region. The support was deep enough and strong enough to enable the museum to purchase a building and design and build a world class facility.

• The name is not a limiting factor

SVMA has hosted exhibits by Auguste Rodin, Francisco Goya, Mark di Suvero, Ansel Adams, Sandow Burke, Pablo Picasso, Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney, William Wiley and many other artists of national and international renown. Past exhibits have attracted the attention of the New York Times, Sunset magazine and VIA, the AAA magazine. Clearly, the name was not a limiting factor.

• The name is an asset

Because of its reputation for wine, food, and the finer things in life, Sonoma Valley has a worldwide and very positive reputation. Sonoma Valley as a modifier is a very valuable asset of the museum. Why would the museum want to discontinue the advantages of identification with Sonoma Valley?

• The name is a distinguishing factor

The name also differentiates the museum from the other museums in the area. There is a common confusion around Sonoma as a name; County, City, or Valley? Choosing “Valley” as an identifier helps distinguish this museum. Removing “Valley” exacerbates the confusion.

• Why change the name?

SVMA has thrived here for 20 years. There must be a compelling reason to change the identity now. We have yet to hear one. At one time the museum had over 1000 members, today there are around 650. That is a problem. But that problem will not be solved by changing the name.

The new mission statement calling for “Building Community Around Art” is a worthwhile objective, but rejecting 20 years of goodwill and identity does not help build community. Internet presence and a functional website are essential to any enterprise today, but search engine optimization depends on website content, not its name. Taking “Valley” out of the name will not improve search rankings.

If a new logo will help illustrate a new emphasis in the mission, then change the logo, not the name.

• SVMA is a membership organization

We all would like to see the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art thrive. We support the intention to expand the reach and influence of this important civic institution. We would like to see these things done using the name and identity which already has a significant reputation. Those actions are within the purview of the Board of Directors. Changing the identity requires the approval of the membership because it is fundamentally OUR museum. Safeguard its identity by voting NO.

