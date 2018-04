Arbor Day in Sonoma

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The City of Sonoma invites everyone to help us celebrate Arbor Day in Sonoma, Friday April 27th, 11a, in the Plaza Amphitheater.

Sonoma Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti will welcome all, so please join us for a day of speeches, awards, plantings, walks, music, poetry and song. This is a completely no cost event brought to you by the Community Services and Environmental Commission. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there.

– Ken Brown, Vice Chair, CSEC