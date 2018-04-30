Open letter to SV School Board

We, current and former parents/grandparents of students in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, former teachers/staff, and concerned community members, gather in support of the teachers and the recent statement by the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association. We do not agree nor support the hiring of Socorro Sheils as Superintendent for the Sonoma Unified School District and our children.
Ms. Sheil’s reputation as Superintendent in Santa Rosa raises significant concerns for us. We find the contract that was proposed to Ms. Sheils to be out of line with the District’s recent budget challenges. While class sizes grow and teachers are cut we can not support a superintendent who is willing to ignore the obvious issues facing the District. We ask you, the Sonoma Valley Board of Trustees, to begin a new search process.
Sincerely,
Carrie Atkinson
Melanie Blake
Kimberlee Boldt
Patricia Moore Bongiovanni
Penny Byrd
Bryan Byrd
Zoe Barnett
Veronica Bazan
Lisa and Kyle Bell
Jeanine Breslin
Tiffany Brown
Lydia Calderon
Marnie Carr
Barbara Carrillo
Mary Chelton
Carole Cherry
Heather Claros
Yolanda and Gabriel Contreras
Kristen Church-Drummond
Kristine Cox Scott and Paige Dagner
Ed and Jan Davis
Stacy Derickson
Gary DeSmet
Moriah Dunning
Deborah Feore
Michelle Finn
Gaye Freeman Gabriel
Amy Gallagher
Laurie Gaynor
Annette Giroux
Richard and Rosanne Goertzen
Mario Castillo
Guido Joanna and Jon Greenslade
Ruth Hernandez
Guzman Erica Gysbers
Juana Hampton
Rachael Hairston
Nadine Harmon
Marnie Heitmeyer
Cherie Heran
Erika Hill
Laura Hinerfeld
Pamela Hockersmith
Maci Church Jerry
Lorin and Sam Jones
Aven Kampton
Molly Owsiany Koler
Dawn Lacy
Sean Lacy Joelynn
Robert Lee
Shannon Erickson Lee
Megan Loftus
Mindy & Davis Luby
Mary Lucchese
Janet McLaughlin-Davis
Michelle Jackson
Bret McIntyre
Damian Magnani
Sharon Magnani
Kristi Koeller Magnani
Michelle Mammini J
eanette Mammini
Gayle Manfre
Mark and Katie Margreiter
Ashley and Derich Marsh
Kerri Maxwell
Brett McIntyre
Brandy and Craig Melendy
Gina Midgley-Robinson
Velma Midgley
Kate & Robert Molesworth
Michelle Momsen
Courteney Duffy Morgan
Roberta Morovich
Megie Murray
Bobbi Navas
Sharon Neves
Senia Orr
Alissa & Jeff Pearce
Chris & Rachael Petlock
Deb Pool
Marci Prushko
Debra Quackenbush
Lisa Maria Ragueneau
Summer Reguera
Dana Rexroth
Ana Gonzalez Reyes
Jennifer & Stephan Rochlin
Corey and Angela Sabatino
Tracy Salcedo
Sheila Secchitano
Jane Schwarz
Shannon Lee
Scott Kris Sharp
Debra Simpson
Carol Holt Short
Jennifer and Kevin Sparks
Spring and Michael Stambaugh
Sarah Teves
Tish Thames
Elliot Todd and Shannon McCambridge-Todd
Elizabeth Toscano
Lissa Turnbull
Leslie Vaughn
Christine Velarde
Jeanne Wailes
Darren and Katy Waldrop
Wendy Wales
Stacie Short Watts
Aimee Weiss Emilie
White Michael and Jennifer White
Vicki Whiting
Stephen and Renee Wiggs
Hervy Williams
Celeste Winders
Mike and Jane Witkowski
Barbara Payne Wood
Dani Wroblewski
Ginger Young