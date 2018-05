Sonoma band’s ‘swan song’

Posted on May 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The band 3 on a Match plays its final show with Paul “Steelhead” Christopulos before the guitarist moves to Oregon, with longtime compatriots “Smokin Joe” Herrschaft and Mikey Lee.

Live recording session and BYOB ‘Swan Song’ party. $20. Cannon School of Music, 254 First St. E.

More music on May 12.