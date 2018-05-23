Have mustache, will travel

Jonathon Lucatero (as Will Bill Hickock), Jaden Dudy (Black Redburn) and Riley O’Hara (Ned Trueblood) are among the fifth-grade players in Dunbar School’s reprise of “The Deadwood Desperado,” a family-friendly melodrama complete with sound effects, period costumes, slapstick antics and, as directed by Kate Kennedy, a plot with more twists than the villain’s mustache.
Audience participation, as in ‘hisses’ and ‘boos’ at timely moments, is very much encouraged. May 25-27.
Concessions and picnic set-up at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. on the school’s outdoor Haver Stage, which has been lovingly rebuilt after being destroyed by the October fire. 11700 Dunbar Road in Glen Ellen.
