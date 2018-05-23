Have mustache, will travel

Posted on May 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jonathon Lucatero (as Will Bill Hickock), Jaden Dudy (Black Redburn) and Riley O’Hara (Ned Trueblood) are among the fifth-grade players in Dunbar School’s reprise of “The Deadwood Desperado,” a family-friendly melodrama complete with sound effects, period costumes, slapstick antics and, as directed by Kate Kennedy, a plot with more twists than the villain’s mustache.

Audience participation, as in ‘hisses’ and ‘boos’ at timely moments, is very much encouraged. May 25-27.

Concessions and picnic set-up at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. on the school’s outdoor Haver Stage, which has been lovingly rebuilt after being destroyed by the October fire. 11700 Dunbar Road in Glen Ellen.

General seating tickets are $10 adult, $5 child. Doors and concessions at 5, curtain at 6 p.m. 996-3352.