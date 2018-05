Piano man’s new angle

A superb technical player and clever songwriter, Jason Farnham has a unique approach to the piano – he often plays it upside-down, and backwards. His aptly titled live show, “Piano Outside the Box,” indulges the showmanship while showcasing his artistic range and talent.

Sunday, May 27. 2 p.m. $18. Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. 707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.