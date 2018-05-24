Sign the petition allowing retail cannabis

Posted on May 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

For the past several weeks we have been circulating a cannabis ballot initiative in the City of Sonoma to gather enough qualifying signatures that would hopefully place it on the November 6th ballot. Called “Sonoma Citizens For Local Access” it creates a voter-approved zoning-use overlay on West Napa St. allowing for retail cannabis. You may have already encountered it being circulated in your neighborhood and at the Farmers Market.

The signature gathering process is not a Yes or No vote it simply qualifies it for the ballot box, our ultimate right as a democracy. Because this is strictly a City of Sonoma initiative, signatures are required to be registered-voters only that reside within the boundaries of the City of Sonoma, yet our greatest challenge has been making sure that many willing and enthusiastic signers actually do live within the City limits. Everybody in Sonoma Valley relates to the City and the vast majority do approve of local Cannabis Access!

We are getting very close to achieving the number of signatures required but we need a final push from qualified signers. Please rally and help us get a few more signatures.

— Jon Early, Organizer, Citizens For Local Access