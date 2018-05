‘Tiny yet mighty’ choral concert

Posted on May 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, May 26: MusicWorks!Sonoma

Led by Artistic Director James Griewe, the tiny yet mighty choral group of 10 talented female vocalists presents “Sing Out!!” – a free program of music from around the world. With Bob Hazelrigg accompanying on piano, and special musical guests.

7 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Repeat performance on Sunday, May 27 at 2 p.m.