Library Board seeks new members

Posted on June 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Library Advisory Board is accepting applications to fill two vacancies. There is one opening for a resident of the Sonoma Valley and one opening for a youth member in grades 9-12.

Applications are available on the Sonoma County Library website, http://sonomalibrary.org/about/library-advisory-boards, and can also be picked up at the library, at 755 West Napa Street in Sonoma. The deadline is Friday, June15, 2018.

The Sonoma Valley Library Advisory Board is a citizen committee that serves to advise the Library Commission on issues affecting the library here in the Sonoma Valley. “Serving is an opportunity to bring your ideas about how our library can better meet the needs of the young people here in Sonoma Valley,” said Board Chair, Joanne Sanders. “It’s also a terrific way to get some public agency board experience, build your resume and looks great on college applications.”

The term for the youth member is one year, starting on July 1. The term for the other position is four years. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month. For more information, contact Lisa Musgrove at 707.996.5217 or [email protected]