UPDATE: Evacuation canceled for Fremont Drive/Hwy 12 fire area

Posted on June 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sheriff’s Alert, 3 p.m. EVACUATION LIFTED, ALL CLEAR

Sheriff’s Alert, 1:04 p.m. “Everyone within a half-mile radius of 1180 Fremont Drive, Sonoma, must evacuate now. There is a large 3-alarm fire at 1180 Fremont Drive. If you are not in the area, please avoid the area to let emergency workers respond.”

The site is likely the Sonoma Pacific Company, a pallet manufacturer.