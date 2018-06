Cowpunks gone wild

Posted on June 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Surreal McCoys, the best cowpunk band to ever come out of Notre Dame Law School, play a benefit gig Friday, June 8. Its signature brand of garage-edged Americana runs rampant in “Whole Lotta Folsom,” a Johnny Cash cover set to a classic Led Zeppelin riff, and originals like “$10 Hooker in a $5 Town.”

A benefit for the Rebuild NorthBay Foundation, with wine, light bites, cash bar and silent auction. 8 p.m. The Barn at Tyge William Cellars, 150 Wagner Road, Sonoma. [email protected].