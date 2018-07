The fantastics

Posted on July 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The summer’s second Broadway Under the Stars production, “Fantastical Family Night,” brings a Disney-centric song and dance extravaganza to the outdoor stage at Jack London Park on July 13 and 14

The engaging, imaginative show features Broadway and national touring professionals, with special performances by 2018 participants of Transcendence Kids Camp. Show at 7:30, food trucks and picnicking at 5 p.m. $45-$150.