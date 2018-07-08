The visual arts scene for July

Posted on July 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Jackie Lee

Visual art events, receptions, private studio openings, and classes for July:

Art Escape

July 12: Encaustic Open Studio with Susan Heeringa-Pieper. Basic encaustic skills required. Teens to adults.

July 16 and July 20: Asian-Inspired Printmaking Art Camp, ages 7 to 12.

Continuing in July: Thanks to a recent donation from Sonoma Country Antiques, Art Escape has announced the extension of the Teen Art Lounge over the summer break, exploring art materials and techniques and developing art skills with guidance from experienced teaching artists. The program will run on two Friday evenings, July 20 and July 27, from 7 to 10. There is no cost to attend and all materials are included. Teens can reserve space on the website or call 707-938-5551.

Through August 4: On the Grid, a group exhibition of artworks in various mediums.

Other classes are planned, check website for details.

17474 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. 707.938.5551. Artescapesonoma.org

Arts Guild of Sonoma

July 3-July 30: Featured Artist: Ruby Newman will release her new series of acrylic paintings in figurative, landscape and abstract styles. Opening reception on July 7 from 5:00 to 7:00; additional appearances of the artist in the gallery from 1:00 to 6:00 on July 14 and 21.

Of special note: Submissions accepted through July 21 for the second annual National Juried Competition, Art in an Age of Anxiety, exhibiting August 30 to October 1. Nationally represented painter and Sonoma resident Chester Arnold is the judge. Check website for full details and prospectus.

140 E Napa St, Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Artsguildofsonoma.org

Sonoma Community Center

Continuing: Figure Arts Open Studio: continuing weekly drop-in classes, uninstructed life-drawing sessions to draw or paint from a live model, Monday evenings 6:00 to 8:30, or Tuesday mornings 10 to 12:30.

July 23-July 27: Kids Art Camp from 9 to 4, Monday-Friday. Students will learn pottery techniques and make functional art pieces.

Numerous other classes in all mediums, including introduction to oil painting, color theory, printmaking, and a new Artist Lecture Series – check website for full schedule.

276 E. Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Through September 16: Private Landscapes and Public Territories: Botanicals, Archives and Libraries in the Work of Amalia Mesa-Bains, through a generous grant from the Fleishhacker Foundation. Themes of family geographies and historical displacement are represented in border maps, archival images and native plants.

Youth Program: 2018 Summer Studio Art Camp in two sessions: July 16-20 and July 23-27, full or half days, 9:30 to noon or 1 to 3:30.

551 Broadway, Sonoma. 707.939.7862. SVMA.org

Vintage House

Several continuing art classes in pastels, watercolors, art journaling and other creative adult workshops, some in partnership with Santa Rosa Junior College’s continuing education programs. Check the list of all classes on the website.

264 First St. E., Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Vintagehouse.org

If you wish to list your event, please send details, ideally 30 days in advance, to: [email protected].