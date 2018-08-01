School board’s Gustafson won’t run again

Posted on August 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Dan Gustafson, a member of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees since 2006, will not seek a fourth term in the November election.

He shared this statement today:

“I have decided not to seek a fourth term as school board trustee from the Flowery School attendance area. Both of our sons have now gone from kindergarten through high school here. While I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the Sonoma Valley Unified School District for 12 years, this seems like the right time to move on.

“I will always appreciate my relationships with so many dedicated teachers, classified employees, and administrators who work so hard to ensure that countless good things happen every day. I am forever grateful for the inspiring sight of smiling students and the opportunity to know many of them and their parents personally.

“I will continue to offer my support to our superintendent, Socorro Shiels, and her new administrative team. Time is on their side. If the board can re-focus on governance, not management, the likelihood of success will increase considerably.

“I thank all those who have supported me during my tenure on the board. Together, we can be proud of collaboratively providing solid educational experiences and facilities for our students.”