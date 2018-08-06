Back to School Health Fair set for August 11

Students and parents preview a healthy and successful academic year at the 4th annual Back to School Health Fair on Saturday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Charter School, 17202 Sonoma Highway.

The free event is presented by the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center in partnership with Sonoma Valley Hospital, La Luz Center, Dragones Latinxs, The Club, 4C’s of Sonoma County, Valley of the Moon Lions Club and FISH of Sonoma Valley.

The day covers a range of health services and activities, including: fluoride treatments; TDAP vaccines; health education and healthy snacks; vision and posture screenings; Fun Zone, educational presentations; complimentary food; and school supplies giveaways. The fair is bilingual and is open to all Sonoma Valley students.

Attendance and completion of the Back to School Health Fair passport are required in order to receive a free backpack. The TDAP vaccine will be for those entering seventh grade. No appointments are necessary. A parent must be present to sign the consent forms for all screenings and vaccines.

The school supply drive continues through August 3. Donations of the school supplies can be are accepted at the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center or the Sonoma Staples store.

For more information on the Health Fair or school supply donations, contact SVCHC Outreach & Event Coordinator Maricarmen Reyes at 707.939,6070 x112 or [email protected]