Claws and effect

Posted on August 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s the Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley’s Maine event – the group’s annual fundraising lobster sale. Members are now taking orders pick-up at the Atrium Building, 670 W. Napa Street in Sonoma, on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The crustaceans will be flown in from Maine that morning. Lobsters weigh about 1.5 pounds, cost $26 each and can be ordered live or cooked. Advance orders are necessary and must be received by August 23.

The Soroptimists have a 50-plus-year history of giving back to the Sonoma Valley community while improving the lives of women and girls. “This is a terrific reason to invite your friends over for a delicious lobster meal and directly impact the lives of women and girls in our community,” said co-chair Juliette Andrews.

To order, call her at 707.338.1874 or Maide Herbert at 707.337.7673.

Proceeds from their events are used to support Soroptimist local projects, which include the holiday tree lighting and hot chocolate with Santa, the Plaza Easter egg hunt, grants to community organizations that help local women and girls, and educational scholarships to girls and women in Sonoma Valley, including the Ilene Addison Award for a Creekside High School graduating senior, the Violet Richardson Award for a Sonoma Valley girl 18 and under dedicated to volunteering and helping others, and the Live Your Dream Award for a local woman returning to college while solely supporting children or family members.