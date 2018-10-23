Tour of Sonoma’s historic graveyard

Posted on October 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, November 3: The end of the annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival will be marked with a tour of Sonoma’s Mountain Cemetery led by local amateur historian Fred Allebach.

“Sonoma had its Natives, then missionaries, Spanish, Mexican, and Anglo Californios, Gold Rush and Manifest Destiny immigrants, Civil War refugees, and a Second Great Wave of Immigration from southern and eastern Europe from 1880 to 1910,” he says. “Then came various immigrants on into the 20th century,” says Allebach, a trail steward. “All of these are represented in the Mountain Cemetery.”

10 a.m. or 2 p.m. $35 to benefit Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards.

Questions? Email Hope [email protected]