Harrington on who to vote for, and not

Posted on November 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I’ve been thinking a lot about the City Council election lately. I have endorsed my colleagues Rachel E. Hundley and Madolyn Agrimonti and newcomer Logan Harvey. Each of them has their own approach and ideas, but what I like about all of them is that they treat everyone with respect. That creates a positive environment, even if we disagree about how issues should be approached.

I want to share something that happened at a meeting last year that highlights what happens when someone tries to stifle discussion by making personal attacks. At the August 14, 2017 council meeting, since the Tourism Improvement District was sending significantly more funds to the Visitor’s Bureau than was originally projected, I proposed re-directing $100,000 in city funds from the Visitor’s Bureau to local programs like the Vintage House, Community Center, and Boys & Girls Club.

James Cribb (who is running for Council) came up to the podium and said, “I want to know why Councilwoman Harrington is so intent on doing damage to small business in this town?” I had never even met him. I own a small business, support small business, and think they are the backbone of our community. I asked to meet with him after this and asked why he would say this and he told me it was a “rhetorical political device.”

James Cribb and I disagree about many issues. He wants unlimited tasting rooms, I do not. He wants to limit environmental review for large development projects, I do not. He wants us to pay for parking on the Plaza, I do not. Despite these differences, I respect his right to voice his opinions. Being on the City Council is a lot of hard work. I want colleagues that will focus on meaningful issues. For that reason I hope you will support Rachel, Madolyn and Logan.