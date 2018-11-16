Sonoma Materials fined $50k for eco infractions

Posted on November 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Materials, a landscape supplier located at 21040 Broadway in Sonoma, has agreed to pay the County $50,000 for violating environmental protection laws.

The County District Attorney found that the business had, since 2014, failed to submit required plans pertaining to hazardous materials and dealing with storage-tank spills.

The civil case was filed after the company ignored repeated notices of violation issued by Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Services for failing to submit a hazardous materials business plan since 2014, according to the DA.

The business plan is required to inform first responders what hazardous materials are on site and where they are located. Businesses are also required to show proof of employee training in the plan, among other mandates.

To settle the suit, Sonoma Materials agreed that it had failed to provide a spill response plan for an above-ground storage tank and proof of training for employees for emergency response.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch stated, “First responders must be told what hazardous materials a business has on site when they are tasked with responding during emergencies, including fires. Business owners must comply with environmental protection laws, especially in times like these.”

Ravitch said the business cooperated with her office greed to resolve the case with an injunction ordering submission of its hazardous materials and spill response plans, along with employee training, for seven years. The business agreed to use a consultant to submit the plans and to pay $75,000 as civil penalties and costs.

As part of the agreement, $25,000 of this amount will be suspended and will not be paid, except in the event of a future violation.