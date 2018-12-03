Cynthia Tarr named Sonoma Treasure Artist

Posted on December 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s Cultural and Fine Arts Commission has named Cynthia Tarr as its Treasure Artist for 2019.

Tarr is the Musical Director of the Sonoma Community Center, where she teaches a full schedule of voice classes and workshops. She directs the Free Spirits Gospel Choir, and hosts Kitchen Concerts which provide her advanced students opportunities to perform intimate settings.

In awarding the annual honor, the commission noted her contributions to the musical life of Sonoma Valley including performances at local events such as the Sonoma City Party and the Community gathering “Love is in the Air”.

Also impressive to the Commission was that Ms. Tarr volunteers as a co-host on the KSVY radio show “the Guys at Five” and also continues to perform individually and with her group the “Quixotics”.

In one of her many nomination letters, one individual said “All of these gifts that Cynthia brings to us are remarkable in themselves, but it is in the spirit with which she gifts them that inspires me to think of her as a treasure artist. Everything that she does is done with the intention of connecting people with the gifts of music.”

The commission will host a reception in Tarr’s honor, with details provided soon.