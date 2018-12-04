Let it ‘Snow’

Ximena Landeros, Sara McDermott and Isabella Silvi are the lead dancers in the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance production “The Snow Maiden: A Russian Wonder Tale of Love and Magic.”
Along with Fiona Cole, the dancers first appeared in the annual local production at ages five and six. “It’s been a joy watching them grow and blossom through the years,” says Patricia O’Reilly, SCD artistic director.
The full-length ballet is based on the classic Russian fairy tale (as was the opera by Rimsky-Korsakov), the story of the daughter of Father Frost and Mother Spring who falls in love.
It plays the Sebastiani Theatre on December 8 and 9 at 1 p.m. as O’Reilly directs a cast of adults and children ages six to 16. $12-$22. 707.938.1424.