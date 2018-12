O night divine

Posted on December 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A menagerie of camels, donkeys, sheep, goats, and other live creatures will join costumed actors for the traditional Live Nativity Pageant at Glen Ellen Community Church.

Free shows at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. each followed by carols, cookies and cider. 5311 O’Donnell Lane.