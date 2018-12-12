Ride local — the Route 32 bus is now free

Posted on December 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The County bus that serves Sonoma will be free to all riders through June, 2020. The Board of Supervisors and the City of Sonoma approved funding to subsidize fares for all riders on Route 32, the “Sonoma Shuttle,” which serves Agua Caliente, Boyes Hot Springs, Temelec and the city of Sonoma.

The “Fare-Free” program is designed to make using local transit services easier and to encourage hop-on, hop-off, travel without the need to pay a fare.

Sonoma County Transit introduced its “Fare-Free” program in June with the “Sebastopol followed by Route 66, the “Windsor Shuttle,” and Route 67, the “Healdsburg Shuttle.”

Fare subsidies for riders within Sonoma comes from the city budget. For riders outside the city limits — in the Springs, for example — the County covers the cost.