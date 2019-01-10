Free citizenship classes begin January 28

Posted on January 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Classes that help legal permanent residents become naturalized citizens will begin Monday, January 28, 6 to 8 p.m.. at the El Verano School Family Resource Center, 18606 Riverside Drive, Sonoma.

Classes are taught in small groups in a friendly and relaxed environment. Participants practice with others, receive personalized tutoring upon completion of the course, and receive help with the application process and legal fees.

To be eligible, one must have been a legal resident (green card holder) for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. Instruction is given in English; it is also offered in Spanish for those age 50 and older who qualify for the language waiver based on years as a legal resident.

The rights and privileges of citizenship include voting; travel with a U.S. passport; living in the U.S. or one’s country of origin without the time limitations that legal residents have; and the ability to petition to get permanent residency for family members.

Classes are a collaboration of La Luz Center, Sonoma Valley Action Coalition, Parent University and El Verano School.

For more information call 707.935.6025 or Ligia at 707.938.9461. Spanish spoken.