Representation for the Springs, via official County panel, moves closer

Posted on January 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After many years in the works, a Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) for the Springs — a panel that makes formal recommendations for the area to the County Board of Supervisors — is nearing its launch.

The MAC format, which has been established for other unicorporated areas of the County, exists to “represent the best interests of the entire community while acting as a bridge for communication between the County and local residents and businesses on topics for the Springs Area.”

The by-laws identify use permits and planning, transportation and transit, health and safety-net services, and community-led art, clean-up and planting as the areas the MAC could address.

Members of the seven-member panel will not be elected but rather selected from the community. First District Supervisor Susan Gorin is inviting interested Springs community members to apply.

“I am very excited that we are nearing the finish line on this,” Supervisor Gorin said. “Anyone with a strong interest in the Springs community and a proven track record of community organization is encouraged to apply for a position on the Springs MAC.”

The Springs MAC coverage area includes El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Caliente. MAC members will be selected to represent the distinct Springs communities, as well as other important community aspects such as business, schools and land use.

There will be seven members total—two residents of Boyes Hot Springs, one resident from El Verano, one resident from Agua Caliente/Fetters Hot Springs, one member of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, one member of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, and one owner of a Springs area business.

The application link for this position as well as more information is available online at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Springs-Municipal-Advisory-Council/ The deadline for applications is February 9.