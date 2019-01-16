… and a touch of cyanide

Posted on January 16, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The family that goes insane together*, stays together. Throw in a few murders by poisoned wine, wit and farce, and you’ve got “Arsenic and Old Lace,” the Broadway gem from 1941.

Michael Ross directs the Sonoma Arts Live production of the classic black comedy, with company favorites Karen Pinomaki, Tim Setzer and Rick Love.

Jan. 25 through Feb. 9. $28-$40. Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center. 276 E. Napa St. Sonomartslive.org.

* Two old spinster sisters who serve gentlemen callers a homebrew of wine and poison; a basement-dwelling brother who believes himself to be Theodore Roosevelt; and another brother, also murderous, after a bad face lift performed by a drunken accomplice. And you thought your family was weird!