Pro-Trump display draws “Covfefe” protest

Posted on January 22, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A pro-Trump display attracted a counter-protester today in front of the post office on Broadway in Sonoma.

Staffed by two women, the pop-up rally — illegally blocking the sidewalk, and without city permission — urged support of the president. The display was visited, briefly, by a man wielding a sign repeating one of Trump’s more famous (and never explained) Tweet typos: ‘Cofveve.”

“What does it mean?” asked one of the pro-Trumpsters.

“You tell me, he’s your guy,” came the reply.