SV Ed Foundation names new chief

Posted on January 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Following an extensive search with over 20 applicants, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation has named Mary Favaro to serve as executive director, and Angela Ryan, as director of programs and grants.

Both are longtime and highly accomplished Sonoma Valley residents, said SVEF Board Chair Tim Wallace.

“Our public schools need and deserve the highest level of support from our community,” Wallace said. “We are planning for a future of growth and success for our students and our foundation.”

Dedicated to supporting schools and programs within the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, the foundation raises about $1.75 million a year. Favaro replaces Debra Garber, who resigned in November.

Favaro brings to the post a wealth of experience in both business and education. She has worked as a senior advisor to high-level executives, as well as a teacher, and also has extensive experience as non-profit fundraiser. Favaro has a Bachelors Degree in Business, an MBA from Stanford University, and a Masters Degree in Teaching, as well as an Elementary Teaching Credential.

Ryan has a background in non-profit leadership, teaching, strategic planning and community outreach, coupled with a deep commitment to the public schools of Sonoma. She is a graduate of Sonoma Valley High School, and has earned both a Bachelors Degree in History, with a minor in English, and a Doctorate in History.

The Sonoma Valley Education Foundation last year celebrated its 25th anniversary of supporting public schools in Sonoma. The foundation currently funds an array of innovative programs including Preschool, Summer literacy, Middle School Writing Centers, and the Engineering, Design and Technology Academy.