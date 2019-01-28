Are toxic herbicides polluting our baylands?

Posted on January 28, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Does any one care that year after year for a few short days in January and February those who are observant may see a cute yellow biplane sweeping over certain hay fields along highway 37 and perhaps other places where hay is grown spraying toxic herbicides such as 24-d or Roundup by tractor, turning the fields bright orange?

These fields are quickly plowed under and not until another year does any one know that these toxic chemicals were dropped to contaminate the wildlife along our baylands. Only the hay farmers and county may know, the Sonoma Agricultural Commission and the Farm Bureau who may lobby for such shameful practices.