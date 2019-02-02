Happy Chinese new year!

Posted on February 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Sister Cities Association greets The Year of the Pig with a Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday, February 17.

The afternoon features a sumptuous banquet and a program of traditional songs and dances. Soprano Morgan Harrington will also perform. The event is a fundraiser for the SSCA campaign for a commemorative Chinese ting in Depot Park, a pavilion to honor the lChinese contribution to Sonoma’s wine industry. Noon to 4 p.m. $88. Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, 24724 Arnold Drive. Svbo.org.

Out with the Dog, in with the Pig



Are you a pig? Let’s hope so. According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in a pig year (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007) are diligent, compassionate, and generous. (Perfect for a fundraiser with silent and live auction). They have great concentration: once they set a goal, they will devote all their energy to achieving it. Though pigs rarely seek help from others, they will not refuse to give others a hand.

