‘Meet and Greet’ Sonoma mayor, councilmembers

Posted on February 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Mayor Amy Harrington and her colleagues on the Sonoma City Council will join the public for a meet & greet on Thursday, February 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The free event will be held at the Pangloss Cellars tasting room, 35 E. Napa St. on Sonoma Plaza.

Mayor Harrington, her fellow Councilmembers and other community leaders encourage residents and members of the business community to get to know the people who are shaping the future of Sonoma.

The event is presented by the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Valley Vintners + Growers Alliance and Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.

Event is free to attend however REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. To RSVP, please contact Sonoma Chamber (707.996.1033) or register online at tinyurl.com/meetthemayorsonoma2019