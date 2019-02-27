Save the horse farm!

Posted on February 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Like so many others, I grew up in Sonoma. Although we will never get back what Sonoma once had, we have an opportunity to preserve the downtown Clydesdale Farm.

The Blue Wing Adobe Trust needs community support in order to acquire and preserve this historical icon. The plan is to continue to have horses, small livestock, produce gardens and orchards.

We can’t have this land sold and developed. We need to take care of Sonoma for ourselves and future generations. I bet the tourists will be happy as well. As soon as possible, please visit www.bluewingadobetrust.org or call 707-732-4511 to donate what you can for this great endeavor.