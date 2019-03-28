Sonoma Valley’s own ‘superbloom’

Posted on March 28, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Carpets of California poppies and lupines are among the burst of spring wildflowers along the Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail. On Saturday, April 6, naturalist John Lynch leads a hike to the top of the East Slope trail, with fantastic views of the Valley, San Pablo Bay and, if clear, even Mt. Diablo. The moderately paced nature hike covers 12 total miles and is limited to 20 hikers ages 15 and up. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water, lunch, and binoculars to take it all in.

9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot of Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road in Glen Ellen. $15 per person (parking fee extra). Jacklondonpark.com.